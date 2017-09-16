Chicago’s biennale, Tirana’s Mayor presented the project of Skanderbeg Square

Tirana’s Mayor, Erion Veliaj is participating at the biennale of architecture in Chicago, where he presented the project of Skanderbeg square in front of 140 architects from all around the world.

During his speech, the mayor said that the project has transformed the area from one of the most polluted into a democratic space for pedestrians.

“This project is a success of a 10 year effort that started with Edi Rama and his team at the City Hall, with the desire to have a pedestrian area in what was the most polluted space with the heaviest road traffic.

“This project was hampered by politics, but it was finally realized in the recenttwo years with the new administration of the City Hall.

“This project transformed the area into a square where everyone feels comfortable and happy” – declared mayor Veliaj.

The mayor explained that he sees this biennale as an encouragement to continue with the work to transform Tirana in service of the citizens.

“The evaluation we are taking in Chicago is an encouragement to further continue with our decisions to transform Tirana into a city for the citizens.

“Tirana is not just a city for vehicles, but a city where people can live, rather than just a place to sleep” – emphasized the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj gave assurance that Tirana’s City Hall will continue to create more areas for pedestrians, which will be transformed into vivid areas through different social and cultural activities.

