Changes in government, Parliament approved the new ministers

Gathered in a special session on Monday afternoon, Parliament approved the President’s announcement for the dismissal of Vice Prime Minister and 6 other Ministers and their replacement by the 6 provisional Ministers proposed by Democratic Party in pursuit of the agreement reached between PM Edi Rama and DP chairman, Lulzim Basha.

The Members of Parliament also elected the new chairman of the Central Election Commission, Klement Zguri with 177 votes in favor, 2 against and 7 abstentions. Also, the People’s Advocate, Erinda Ballanca was elected with 112 votes in favor, 4 against and 10 abstentions.

Therefore the Parliament adopted the amendments to the Criminal Code with 123 votes in favor, which will tighten the punishment for the buying of vote, which went into effect immediately.

Members of Parliament also approved amendments of the law on audio-visual media with 118 votes in favor and 2 against. This law provides the parties the right to transmit the electoral campaign for free on televisions.

The MPs also adopted the ad hoc committees for Vetting, with 9 members proposed by the opposition for members of vetting commissions were also approved.

Yesterday’s plenary session was a special one, held only to approve the changes to government and amendments to some laws, compatible with the agreement reached between the parties.

The MP of the Libra Party, Ben Blushi spoke against the agreement and against everyone in parliament, and criticized Prime Minister Edi Rama stressing that he finally can govern with Sali Berisha after 25 years.

The Prime Minister responded to Mr. Blushi, considering him to be a hypocrite and a lazy person, and added that he will no longer be part of parliament.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha caused a humorous situation in the plenary session, declaring that MP Blushi is jealous of Rama for the new love that has born. Berisha’s speech was applauded even by the socialist MPs, while the Prime Minister and the Assembly Speaker burst into laughter.

At the end of the plenary session, Prime Minister Rama spoke when leaving parliament, considering the political agreement to be historic and according to him, it paves way to reformation of justice, saying:

“I have been waiting for this moment when I go out of Parliament and communicate to Albanian people that Vetting will start implementation and the judicial reform is unstoppable. It is a very exciting moment,”

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter