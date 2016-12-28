CEZ agreement, PM Rama will testify tomorrow at the inquiry commission

Albania’s Prime Minister has responded to the invitation of the Inquiry Commission for the CEZ issue, which is being led by the Opposition.

The Chairman of the Commission sent an invitation to the Prime Minister, who responded positively to it. The positive response is in contrast with the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who has reported twice at Inquiry Commissions headed by the Majority, which were set up to investigate the agreement of the former government with the Czech company.

The former Prime Minister’s reporting at the Commission was made amid tense debates, and the Socialist Chairman of the Majority’s Inquiry Commission had warned the former Prime Minister of being forcefully brought to the Commission if he did not accept the invitation.

Some Ora News sources say that the meeting of the Commission will be held tomorrow at 10:00, and that it will be open to the media.

The Prime Minister is expected to be asked about the Opposition’s accusations that the government pardoned roughly 600 million euro to the Czech company as part of the agreement for its removal from Albania.

