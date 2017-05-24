CEC rejects prosecution, CEC voted against removing Tom Doshi’s mandate

The Central Election Commission held its first meeting with its new chairman, Mr. Klement Zguri. The new chairman was approved in Monday’s special plenary session, after the agreement reached between the Prime Minister and the Democratic Party chairman.

Meanwhile, the former CEC chairman, who is now a simple member of the Election Commission, did not attend today’s meeting.

In today’s meeting, the C-E-C members unanimously decided not to remove the mandate of the Member of Parliament Tom Doshi, rejecting the request of the Attorney General, which allows the MP to run for the June 25 elections.

The Central Election Commission approved May 26 as the last deadline for the registration of the candidates for the June 25 elections for Kavaja’s mayor. The decision caused debated between the CEC members, but at the end it was approved with 6 votes in favor.

