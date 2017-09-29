CEC on electoral reform, Zguri: CEC is ready to follow OSCE recommendations

Despite the political parties having not yet reached an agreement and not yet starting work on the electoral reform, the Central Election Commission has expressed its readiness to become part of the process.

A few hours after the OSCE publicized its report for the electoral reform, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission Klement Zguri declared that the Central Election Commission is ready to consider all recommendations.

“The report finds the Central Election Commission ready and optimistic to realize a comprehensive electoral reform.

“Criticisms and recommendations are important aspects.

The Central Election Commission will seriously consider any feedback as a priority of its agenda, in order to analyze the problems faced during the electoral process and to draft a package of proposals to find efficient solutions” – declared the CEC chairman.

Regarding the OSCE’s finding that the Central Election Commission did not hold an appropriate stance for the violation of the gender quota, the CEC chairman said that there is still time as the deadline has not finished yet.

The Central Election Commission is the only institution that has followed the OSCE recommendations in every election process.

However, the OSCE has found some shortcomings, such as the failure to clarify legal objections regarding electoral advertisements on private television networks.

