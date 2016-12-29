CEC decision, DP Chairman: The separation of politics from crime has just began

The Democratic Party Chairman reacted to the Central Election Commission’s decision, stating:

“The separation of politics from crime has just begun. This is a long awaited victory for all honest Albanian people. The battle is long and difficult, as crime has the government’s support”-he added that nothing will stop the Opposition from their efforts to stop the evil and to change Albania, by changing its politics.

The Prime Minister responded to the DP Chairman’s statement, through a post on his facebook account, which reads, “He keeps talking about the Decriminalization Law to the Albanian people, but he immediately stood against the law to defend his troublemaker.”

