Candidates’ list, DP chairman meets with allies and coordinators

Democratic Party is working rigorously to draft its list of candidates for the June 25 parliamentary elections.

The DP chairman is reviewing the proposals for Democratic mps. The Democratic coordinators who are heading the work groups in cities are holding meetings and are in continuous contact with the DP chairman. Also, the next two days, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be thorough and full of review meetings, as the DP chairman is expected to draft the list of official candidates on Friday, which should be submitted to the Central Election Commission by Friday at midnight.

So far, the DP members who will lead the campaign in 12 cities and mps proposed as members of the ad hoc commissions for vetting will be part of the Democratic Party’s list with candidates for elections.

Some sources say that the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha will lead the DP campaign in Durres and the DP chairman Lulzim Basha will lead the campaign in the city of Elbasan, but the DP officials are not confirming anything as yet.

Despite this, the DP chairman is also holding negotiations with the opposition allies, in an effort to include the ally parties in the June 25th electoral race.

The newest ally of the opposition, the former socialist MP Eduard Ndocaj asks from the DP chairman to include him in the winning lists, or otherwise he will enter into the electoral race with his candidates in every city.

