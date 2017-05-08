Call for consensus, DP chairman calls the PM to become part of consensus

On the 80th day of the opposition’s protest, and at the time when the deadline set by the Prime Minister for negotiations, the Democratic Party chairman invited the Majority to become a part of consensus.

Speaking from the protesters’ tent, the DP chairman said that if consensus is not reached, the Prime Minister will face the anger of the largest popular union.

To the DP chairman, the Prime Minister is the one who has destabilized the country with crime, drugs, and corruption.

Speaking in the protesters tent Mr. Basha stated:

“Rama has been speaking of destabilization, but in fact he has destabilized Albania in the last four years. The destabilizing factors are crime in state institutions, with criminal MPs, criminal mayors, and criminal directors. Rama and his people did not serve to people for a single day. Rama’s plan is to go in elections with the coalition of charlatans, thieves, and criminals with whom he has governed Albania for four years”.

The DP chairman added that the old republic will fall on Saturday, May 13, with the massive protest announced to be held in Tirane and according to him, the new republic will be institutionalized, declaring:

“Elections will not be held without the opposition on June 18. We are united to start on May 13 the establishing of the new republic for Albanian citizens. Be part of our consensus or face the citizens”.

During his speech, the DP chairman spoke of the main pillars of the Democratic Party’s program, which has been earlier presented.

The DP chairman promised that the rule of law, education, and support to the needy will be fundamentally changed with “the new republic”.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter