Bushati in New York, ‘We will work for registration of Albanians who live abroad’

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati, who is in the United States to attend the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations, held a meeting today with representatives of the Albanian Diaspora in New York.

The meeting was also attended by the First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kosovo.

Minister Bushati expressed his utmost appreciation for Albanians who live in the United States, not only for their contribution to the homeland, but also to the high level of integration into American society.

He reaffirmed his full commitment to deepening collaboration with the Diaspora, and improving the quality of services offered to them.

Minister Bushati spoke of the Albanian government’s initiatives to implement a new relationship with Albanians who live abroad, engaging them in the developments of the country, especially in the Ministry that he leads.

He also highlighted the commitment for the registration of all Albanians who live abroad and to give them the opportunity to vote from wherever they live in the next parliamentary elections of 2021.

In this context, the minister also emphasized the establishment of the State Ministry for Diaspora in the new government, which will bear the responsibility for re-vitalizing relations with the Diaspora and its active engagement in the economic and social development of the country.

