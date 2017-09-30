Budget for agriculture, Instat: 10.1 billion lek given for agriculture in 2017

Although agriculture has been one of the most talked-about sectors for which support and reform have been promised, the data shows that it has been forgotten.

According to the data provided by the National Institute of Statistics, the state budget has allocated only 10.1 billion lek, or 0.2% less than last year, at a time when investment needs are enormous.

In total, agriculture in Albania only accounts for 2 percent of the budget despite the industry having a much larger economic contribution.

The irrigation and drainage sector, food safety, rural development, agro-industry and fishery management have given the largest portion of contributions to agriculture.

Meanwhile, the growth of the agricultural sector this year continues to display limited growth. According to INSTAT data, Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing increased by 0.13% in the second quarter of this year.

Albanian agriculture is facing with a range of issues such as land fragmentation, difficulties in finding funds and high prices of fertilizer and seeds.

/oranews.tv/

