Blushi calls for dialogue, LIBRA chair: Legitimacy of June 18 elections are at risk

The chairman of LIBRA party, Ben Blushi asked the political parties to start dialogue as soon as possible, as according to him the holding of elections is at risk.

Mr. Blushi said: “Time for dialogue is expiring, seriously violating the integrity and legitimacy of upcoming parliamentary elections. If you ask why the election process is being violated, it’s because of the old parties’ conflicts, which are taking the right to vote from the Albanian people.

The judicial reforms are being hampered by corruption and fear of justice, and this is affecting the elections at the same time”

The LIBRA party is still determined to participate in the June 18 elections, and so far around 200 people have shown interest in representing them. They meet the party’s criteria as they do not have problems with the law and they do not have any connection with the oligarchy.

Mr. Blushi said that he will enter elections to show that the only way power can be changed is by votes. He added that Libra’s list of candidates for Members of Parliament will be finalized by the coming week.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter