Blocking of gas stations, 20 subjects apply for licensing as City Hall begins checks

After the declaration by the Chief of the Emergency Service regarding earthquakes, the experts from the Institute of Geosciences responded by advising that earthquakes cannot always be predicted.

According to the experts, there is a probability that earthquakes can happen every 50 years, but the precise time when they will occur, and their magnitude, cannot be precisely predicted.

However, the experts do conclude that the probability of seismic activity repeating every 50 years is calculated to be 75%.

“Earthquakes as a geological occurrence cannot be predicted because of their complex nature.

“Based on statistical data, it is true that repetition of earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 occur once every 50 years, while earthquakes with magnitude of more than 6 can happen once in a century” – said an expert from the Institute of Geosciences.

Yesterday, the Chief of the Emergency Service referred to the strong earthquakes that occurred exactly 50 years ago, in 1967 in Albania, when 12 people died and a further 180 were injured.

An expert from the Institute of Geosciences said that he considered the statement by the Chief of the Emergency Service to be a statement of awareness, for citizens and institutions to be prepared for potential earthquakes.

“In my opinion, it was a sensitizing statement, so as not to be panicked to learn that we do live in a country that is seismically active” – said the expert.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter