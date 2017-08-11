Battle with the flames, Viva helicopters and helicopters from Greece come to aid

Helicopters from the Viva Company continue with the operation to extinguish fires all around the country.

Aiding firefighting teams and military forces that are battling with the flames, Viva helicopters have resumed operations in the south of the country, including some villages in the Dropull municipality.

Two helicopters sent from Greece are helping with the operation, cooperatively with the Viva helicopters.

Since 5 o’clock this morning, the teams continue their efforts in Dropull.

After gaining control of the flames there, they will continue with another operation in Finiq.

Residents of the Dropull area have been surrounded by fires since yesterday afternoon.

After receiving notification, Viva helicopters and their German pilots have tried to keep the flames under control.

The Prefect of Gjriokastra, Flamur Bime considers the situation to be very problematic and highly concerning.

In a telephone conversation with Ora News, Gjirokastra’s prefect said that firefighting teams and military forces have worked the whole night, but the blazes are re-alighting with ease.

The Prefect said that a helicopter from the Ministry of Interior was also sent to Dropull, however the high temperatures are not helping the operation.

The Prefect announced that another two helicopters from Greece are expected.

