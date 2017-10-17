Basha to the PM: Arrest Saimir Tahiri, evidence is on your table

In an unusual conference held in the early hours of this morning, chairman of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha said that Albania is facing the outbreak of a scandal of historical proportions regarding organized crime and its relation to the government.

Basha also demanded the Prime Minister for the arrest of the former Minister of Interior, Saimir Tahiri.

A day after the arrest of Moisi Habilaj by Italian authorities, the chairman of the opposition, Lulzim Basha has demanded the Prime Minister Edi Rama call for the arrest of Saimir Tahiri.

Basha said that the evidence secured from international partners implicates Tahiri as the head of a drug trafficking ring in the country.

“Today is the day on which Saimir Tahiri should be arrested. The judicial process against him must start as soon as possible.

“The facts are now public, the evidence is on Edi Rama’s table” – said Basha.

He went on to make an appeal from the citizens: “Albanians have two choices: Keep their heads down and accept the malicious reality that is imposed upon them every day.

“Or, we can stand up to the government together and demand our legitimate right not to be governed by the criminal gangs, by a Prime Minister who is connected to crime.”

In his speech, the chairman of the DP added that in the past 4 years the Democratic Party has made several declarations that proved former minister Saimir Tahiri’s implication in drug trafficking together with Habilaj in Vlora.

But according to Basha, Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended Tahiri so that he could use the dirty money for the Socialist Party’s campaign.

“Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended Saimir Tahiri during these four years with full consciousness, because the drug money and the muscle provided by the criminal gangs was beneficial during the elections of 2015 and especially those of 2017” – declared the chairman of DP.

Moisi Habilaj has been arrested as the head of a criminal gang which dealt in marijuana and arms trafficking from Albania to Italy.

The Democratic Party claims Habilaj to be the cousin of the former Minister of Interior, Saimir Tahiri.

