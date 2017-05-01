Basha gives an ultimatum to PM: ‘You have 48 days time before we declare a war’

The DP chairman announced today that the opposition plans to extend the protests and civil disobedience countrywide.

The Democratic Party claims it will escalate its protests, starting with the protest on May 7.

The Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, issued a strong ultimatum for the Prime Minister, declaring that he has 48 days before the opposition declares a war against what is considers to be the old republic.

The Democratic Party will hold a protest on Sunday May 7, when the local elections for Kavaja’s mayor are scheduled to be held, with protests going on all around Albania starting May 7.

Speaking harshly, the DP chairman said that the prime minister has not made good calculations as the citizens will not allow the Prime Minister to govern after June 18, saying:

“These groups of people are trying to keep the power by manipulating the June 18 elections. These people and their leader have communicated to us that we have 48 hours to become part of the façade. My answer is this, you have 48 days before we declare our war for the removal of the old republic. Civil disobedience will be extended in every city to culminate on June 18 when Albanian people will take control of Albania”.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter