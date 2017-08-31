Athens on ‘Himara’ issue, Spokesman of Greek FM: Urban plan violates minorities’ rights

Athens has reacted today to a decision by Albanian authorities to demolish several homes belonging to ethnic Greek families in Himara, as part of the general urban plan of the Himara Municipality.

A spokesman from the Greek Foreign Ministry was asked today regarding the decision approved by the city council yesterday, responding that the move effectively undermined Albania’s ambitions for EU membership.

“It seems that Albanian authorities are more interested on violating the rights of the Greek minority, than the country’s European path,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in response to the journalist’s question.

The reaction of the Greek Foreign Ministry follows the concerns recently expressed by citizens of Himara, on what they consider to be a flagrant violation of rights of land and property owners in Himara.

Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Minister has constantly emphasized that respecting the property rights of Greek minorities in Albania is one of the conditions that the Albanian government must fulfill in order for negotiations for EU membership to be opened.

