Asking for internationals’ help, Rama and Meta to ask for help from European Popular Parties

Today Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Socialist Movement for Integration chairman, Ilir Meta, held a meeting with the chairs of the respective parliamentary groups, the Minister of Integration and General Secretary of the Prime Minister’s office.

During the two hour meeting, the allies decided to ask for help from the European Popular Parties and the EU commissioner Johannes Hahn, requesting they be present in dialogue with the opposition in order to create a climate of trust.

The SMI Chairman said: “Seeing that the opposition is in a situation of distrust, we have decided to officially request the European Popular Parties, where the Democratic Party is a member, to assist in this dialogue as soon as possible, so that the stalemate ends and the country goes towards free elections”

The allies also discussed the election of the new president, deciding that the majority will not propose any name without first consulting with the opposition so that the new president is chosen with consensus.

He added: “We have decided to continue with constitutional procedures to elect the new president, but without presenting any name as we will first discuss it with the opposition.”

Speaking after the meeting, the chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration did not respond whether the coalition with the Socialist Party will be renewed for another 4 years, declaring that the current concern is to normalize the political situation.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter