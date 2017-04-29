April 29’s legitimacy , Today is the deadline for parties to register their candidates for elections

Legal experts have taken a different stance to that of the Democratic Party regarding the deadline for the registration of candidates in the June 18 elections.

Asked by an Ora News journalist, Constitutionalist Kristaq Kume said that the deadline set by the Central Election Commission of April 29 is legitimate.

The Socialist Party’s legal representative in the Central Election Commission explained that the deadline is not later than 50 days before the elections, including the 50th day, meaning it falls on midnight of April the 29th.

He added that this calculation has been set as precedent in prior elections and that previous discussions on this matter have concluded with this resolution.

The Central Election Commission also reacted to the Democratic Party’s claims, confirming that the deadline is April 29 and not April 28. A spokeswoman declared:

“The Central Election Commission clarifies for the public that, according to Article 67 of the Electoral Code, the deadline for the registration of political parties’ candidates as electoral subjects for the election is “not later than 50 days before the Election date. Based on the legal regulation and on the Central Election Commission’s multi-year practice, the 50 day limit for the June 18, 2017 corresponds to April 29, 2017.

This method of calculation for deadlines is already a precedent and has been followed in all previous elections”

/oranews.tv/

