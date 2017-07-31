Anti-Basha group, DP members against DP chairman propose a new statute

The members of the Democratic Party, who have openly expressed opinions against the DP chairman, Lulzim Basha, have decided to develop their movement from inside the party.

Through a statement issued to the media today, these DP members said they will make a proposal by September for a new statute for the Democratic Party.

The names of the members who made this proposal have not been made public in the statement issued to the media.

However, it is clearly highlighted that the elections held in the Democratic Party after the June 25 parliamentary elections, have divided the party.

According to the anti-Basha group, the Democratic Party needs to return to its ideological pillars, the freedom of the people and freedom of speech, to the rights of property ownership, the free market and family.

They have pointed out problems created during the electoral process in the Democratic Party, which re-confirmed Lulzim Basha as the DP chairman.

The members of the Democratic Party’s national council propose that the regulation, procedure and criteria for the selection of the party chairman should be well determined in the party’s statute.

They ask for clear rules about the career system within the party, and a clear determination of the rules for the selection of candidates for Member of Parliament, and other members who make decisions within the party.

The members of the Democratic Party’s national council are also asking for the establishment of the Party’s Court in order to judge decisions.

Additionally, they call for the establishment of a Council of Wisdom, a moral authority to provide advice, made up of prominent figures from the party.

Among other things, the proposed statute says that co-governance with the opposing party will be prohibited, if the decision is not discussed within the national council.

The proposed statute also outlines rules for the party chairman. In cases of a loss in elections, the party chairman must resign.

If the party receives a weaker result than in the previous elections, the party’s chairman must give an irrevocable resignation.

This group of DP members express their determination to act united for the good of the party.

