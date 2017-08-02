Another appeal against the reform, Prosecutors appeal the new code of criminal procedure

The Union of Prosecutors has filed an appeal to the Constitutional Court against some articles of the new criminal code, which entered into power on August 1st.

The Union of Prosecutors has asked for the repeal of 7 articles of the criminal code, which according to the prosecutors, restrict the functioning and constitutional competencies of the prosecution.

The Union of prosecutors claims that these articles violate the principle of the rule of law and that some prosecutors’ rights were restricted or removed; rights which were based on the Constitution.

The Union of Prosecutors also claims that some articles violate the exclusive competence of prosecutors to follow a criminal proceeding.

According to the prosecutors, the new code of the criminal procedure has removed the right of prosecutors to make decisions, and it also violates the constitutional and institutional principle of independence.

Under the old code, the prosecutor had the right to decide whether to send the case to court or not, while the new code gives the Courts themselves the competence to judge a prosecutor’s request for the suspension of an accusation or for sending a case to court.

According to the prosecutors, this is unconstitutional.

The prosecutors think that the removal of the prosecution’s exclusivity to exert a criminal proceeding does not allow the prosecution to exert its constitutional activity, violating the principle on balance of power.

Three other laws of the judicial reform, with vetting amongst them, have also been appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Judges and prosecutors ask for the repeal of some articles.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter