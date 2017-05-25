An agreement of trust, SMI and SDP signed an agreement to protect the votes

A day after the Social Democracy Party said no to a cooperation with the Socialist Party for the June 25 elections, today its chairman signed an agreement with the Socialist Movement for Integration.

The chairmen of the parties signed the agreement and emphasized that the agreement aims to continue even after the elections.

The parties signed an agreement which is considered to be an accord of trust and consists of protection of votes in the parliamentary elections.

The former ally of the Socialist Party, Paskal Milo is disappointed by the agreement reached between the Prime Minister and the DP chairman and declared that the votes of his party will be protected by the Socialist Movement for Integration, stating:

“The agreement we just signed with the SMI chairman is a normal agreement between two parties that share the same values. This is an agreement that institutionalizes a cooperation that will be made concrete during the electoral process, during the administration of votes, and during the future governance of the country.

This is an agreement that is not against any other party, but it is based on the interest to hold free and fair elections, to maximize the results of our parties in the elections and above all, it is in the interest of Albanian people”.

Meanwhile, the SMI chairman gave assurances that the votes of the Social Democracy Party will be protected.

The chairman of Social Democratic party criticized the ally parties of Edi Rama, which asked him yesterday to support the Socialist party. Mr. Milo said that the agreement reached between the Prime Minister and the DP chairman aims to make the small parties disappear.

