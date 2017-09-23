Albania’s integration, Fleckenstein: No additional conditions for negotiations

The Rapporteur for Albania in the European Parliament, Knut Fleckenstein, commented today on the opening of negotiations for Albania.

Speaking after his return from a visit to Albania, Mr. Fleckenstein explained that he held discussions to confirm there will be no additional conditions for the opening of negotiations for the EU integration of Albania.

“No additional conditions!

“That the message I left behind when I visited Albania as Rapporteur for the European Parliament.

“Had discussions with the President of the Republic, the President of Parliament, the chairmen of political groups, the Ministers for Internal Affairs and Justice, and the Ambassadors of the EU member states.

“The situation of Albania is that if the reforms in the country continue to be pursued, the accession negotiations should be opened in the first half of 2018.

“The people in Albania hope for it, and they deserve it. The opening of negotiations begins a multi-annual process of rapprochement.

“The duration of the negotiations depends on the implementation of many reforms, but people will see: we, in the EU, want to make progress.

“It’s a hard road, but we will help” – wrote the member of European Parliament on his Facebook account.

Mr. Fleckenstein visited Albania a few days ago and emphasized the importance of collaboration between the majority and the opposition for the fulfillment of reforms.

