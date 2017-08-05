Albanian economy, Moody’s affirms Albania’s B1 rating, maintaining stable outlook

Moody’s Investors Service, or “Moody’s”, has today affirmed the Government of Albania’s B1 long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings and the B1 foreign currency senior unsecured rating, with the outlook remaining stable.

The decision to affirm Albania’s credit rating takes into account the significant progress achieved in recent years, in terms of fiscal consolidation as well as structural and institutional reforms.

However, offsetting these positive developments are a number of credit challenges that continue to weigh on the country’s credit profile.

The first driver for the rating affirmation is Albania’s progress on fiscal consolidation and structural reforms under the recently concluded three-year IMF program, as well as progress in strengthening the quality of institutions in pursuit of EU accession.

The government’s fiscal deficit narrowed to 1.8% of GDP in 2016 from 5.2% in 2014.

Fiscal discipline has been maintained through this electoral cycle and Moody’s expects the deficit to decline further in 2017-18, supported by expenditure rationalization, reduced energy-related payments and a number of measures aimed at improving revenue collection, an area where Albania still lags behind its regional peers.

The second factor considered in the affirmation of the rating at B1 – notwithstanding the aforementioned improvements – is Albania’s low economic strength, which balances improving growth dynamics against small economic size, low competitiveness and relatively low GDP per capita.

Economic growth is supported by improvements in domestic demand and net exports.

Moody’s predicts real GDP growth to accelerate slightly to 3.6% in 2017 and 3.8% in 2018 from 3.4% in 2016.

The third driver is the still high, albeit declining, debt burden, along with large financing needs reliant on a banking system and burdened by high non-performing loans.

Although declining, public debt still exceeded 70% of GDP in 2016, remaining above the pre-crisis level of 62.1% of GDP in 2012.

Furthermore, despite making progress, Albania continues to face fiscal risks, particularly from the electricity sector due, to its exposure to adverse weather conditions that can lead to costly energy imports.

Despite declining considerably, gross borrowing requirements remain close to 20% of GDP in 2017, relatively large compared to rated peers and well above the B-rated median of 10.1% in 2017.

/oranews.tv/

