Albanian economy, Minister of Finance: Foreign investments have increased

The Minister of Finance gave a press conference today, summarizing the economic developments of the year, saying that the economy has improved, following an upward trend of economic growth.

According to the Minister, Albania’s image and the credibility of the Albanian economy have also improved. During his speech, the Minister of Finance also emphasized an increase of both exports and imports, and an increase in the number of loans, especially loans originating in Albanian lek.

The Minister said the increased level of foreign investments is historic and announced that a package of investments will soon be presented.

“We are sticking to our prediction of a 3.3 to 3.5% economic growth for this year; we aim for the economy to grow by nearly 4% next year, with a continuing growth pattern heading towards 5 and 6% in the coming years.

With the new package initiated by the Prime Minister, the citizens can feel the effects of economic growth rather than see it as a statistic,” Ahmetaj said, adding that the government is designing a package to increase foreign investments.

“We have managed to attract foreign investments, increase revenues, decrease the public debt, and enable the solidarity package for the retired and the needy,” Minister Ahmetaj pointed out.

The Minister also announced that big companies known to have abused the system, will be assessed, as many of them have caused losses, damaging the State budget.

