Albania-China cooperation, Chinese Vice PM held a meeting with Albanian President and PM
17/04/2017 - 17:56
The President of Albania, Bujar Nishani, and Prime Minister Edi Rama, met with the Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, who is on a two day visit to Albania.
President Nishani welcomed Mr. Gaoli in Tirana, considering it a significant sign of friendship.

The visit highlights the attention that China and its high-level government officials are paying to their relations with Albania, as well as a further encourages cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

President Nishani praised the co-operative climate between the two countries and appreciated the expansion of economic cooperation under new regional and global development conditions.

The Chinese delegation was also received by Prime Minister Edi Rama, praising the excellent inter-state relations. They both emphasized that the positive climate will be transformed into a promoter of increased economic cooperation.

The Chinese side pointed out that Albania’s positioning in the region is strategic and expressed their interest in increasing co-operation in order to give a boost to private investments.

