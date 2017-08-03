Alarm from fires, Foreign Minister requests help from Greece & Italy

Due to the situation created by fires throughout the country, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati has communicated with his greek counterpart, Kotzias and his Italian counterpart Alfano, asking for emergency firefighting assistance.

It has been learned that following the conversation, Greece has decided to send two firefighting planes from Corfu, in order to help the Albanian firefighting teams to extinguish the flames.

Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Ora News that firefighting planes will also be sent to Tirana from the Puglia region of Italy.

The Minister of Interior expressed his concern about the situation created by the fires.

Via a post on his Facebook account, the Minister of Interior says that deliberate arson is considered a violation of National Security, and that the people responsible will be harshly punished.

The Minister of Interior says that the armed forces are working to take control of the situation and calls on everyone to help to save people.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter