Agreement with Italy, Gjirokastra and Italy will cooperate in some sectors
05/10/2017 - 18:00
The city of Gjirokastra has signed an agreement with Italy to collaborate with several sectors such as tourism, culture, and education.

The mayor of Gjirokastra and the Mayor of Macerata in Italy agreed that the alliance will rapidly boost the development of Gjirokastra.

“We were really curious about this magical place. I will return to Italy with the best impressions.

“We will determine how the two cities will collaborate in order to bring fruitful development” – said the mayor of Macerata.

Gjirokastra and Macerate have collaborated on some projects, the most recent being the support Gjirokastra gave to the Italian city in their participation for the award of “Capital of Culture for 2020”.

The two cities have also collaborated in the field of archeology with work starting in the valley of Drino following interest from Italian professors in the area.

