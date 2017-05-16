Agrarian party, Duka hopes an agreement will be reached between the parties
16/05/2017 - 18:11
The chairman of the Agrarian Party, Agron Duka has expressed his conviction that there will be a postponement of the election date.

During the meeting of the assembly of the Agrarian party, Mr. Duka emphasized that the important thing is that the elections are free and fair, saying:

“The package David McAllister proposed, and the Prime Minister’s proposals were reviewed. I have insisted, and I think the parties have agreed that there is no sense to discuss electronic voting, as the election date has been already set and a reasonable postponement is being asked. We cannot ask for a postponement of elections by a year.”

“The most important thing is that it seems like an agreement is about to be reached. I think an optimal election date will be set. I don’t know whether the election date will be for 2 months or 6 months, but the important thing is that it will find us united”

During the assembly of the Agrarian party, the members agreed to stand by the opposition side in order for the country to have free and fair elections.

