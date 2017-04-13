Against internationals, FM: Basha has made the only shameful statements

Ditmir Bushati, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, responded to the DP leader’s statements calling them shameful and a consequence of panic by the corrupt who are afraid of the justice reform, saying: “For the first time in 27 years, there is a campaign against the US Ambassador and representatives of friendly countries.”

“There have been no shameful statements made in the last 27 years, until the ones we heard made by Lulzim Basha yesterday and Sali Berisha today. In fact, these statements clearly express the panic some Albanian politicians have for a reform, which will significantly improve the functioning of the law institutions, and the rule of law in Albania.”

The Socialist Party also reacted to the statements, saying that Basha and Berisha are trying to block the vetting process, and do not have a plan to offer Albanians, apart from violence and threats.

The Socialist Party vowed not to allow the Democratic Party to block the path towards Europe or return Albania into chaos and illegality.

