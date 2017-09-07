Academy of sciences, a special meeting on Monday, an ad hoc comm. will be set up

Recent elections at the Academy of Sciences, where the new chairman was appointed, resulted in the Prime Minister’s announcement to interrupt the supply of funds to the institution.

Now, the newly elected Chairman of the Academy announces that a special meeting will be held on Monday.

Speaking to Ora News, the chairman stated that Monday’s meeting will be held to establish an ad hoc commission, which will make proposals regarding the reform of the institution.

The ad hoc commission will be made of 10 members of the Academy of Sciences, including representatives from Kosovo, Macedonia.

The package of proposals prepared by the ad hoc commission will be presented to the Prime Minister, who will be asked for the approval of the final document.

The decision of the academy of sciences comes a few days after the Prime Minister’s warning that the Academy of Sciences would be merged if it is not reformatted.

Amid the whole situation, and only two days after elections held in the academy, the vice chairman of the Academy gave his irrevocable resignation.

Meanwhile, the academic Artan Fuga, who did not participate in elections, considers the entire process to be a farce.

