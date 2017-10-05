Absence of psychiatrists, 1 psychiatrist for every 22,000 citizens; a small budget for this sector

Albania is suffering from an absence in psychiatrists; with the number of psychiatrists compared to the population being 1 for every 22,000 citizens.

A recent report prepared by the ombudsman’s office has emphasized the absence of psychiatrists and also highlighted several problems with psychiatry in prisons.

The issue was discussed in today’s meeting of the parliamentary commission of health, where the opposition members raised their concern about the absence of investments in hospitals.

Meanwhile the members of the Socialist Movement for Integration declared that the government is not focused on mental health or the integration of patients.

The absence of the psychiatrists in prisons was also raised as a problem.

The budget appointed by the government for people suffering from mental health issues is only 3%.

During the meeting of the commission, the democrats declared that the country has neither statistics nor a strategy for those affected by mental health disorders.

However, the vice minister of health mentioned the investments the government has planned to make in this regard.

The members of the majority claimed that the absence of professional psychiatrists is because of the blocking of specializations that occurred 5 years ago.

