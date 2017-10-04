Abandoned vehicles, City hall and Road police will launch a joint operation

Municipal and road police have started a joint action to indentify the abandoned vehicles in streets.

Vehicles parked in streets for more than two weeks, and those that are damaged, burned or are blocking parking areas will be included in the category of abandoned vehicles.

In this case, the municipal and road police will transfer the vehicles to a collection point.

“We have already identified 90 abandoned vehicles in Tirana. The next phase is about notifying the owners of the vehicles.

“They should move the vehicle within 15 days, otherwise, if the owner has not appeared police will take the vehicle to a collection point” – said the director for the control of territory in the city hall.

The owner will be required to pay a tax for the number of days the vehicle stays in police territory and if the owner does not go to the police within 90 days, the vehicle will be seized.

The operation started today in administrative unit number 5 and will continue across the city. According to police, citizens have filed several complaints against abandoned vehicles.

