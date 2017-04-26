A day after negotiations, McAllister: Serious political crisis risks the elections

The vice president of European Popular Parties, David McAllister commented today on the failed negotiations.

In a facebook posting, Mr. McAllister says that the political situation is risking the upcoming elections. He says that progress was reached with some issues, but the parties are not finding compromise on the creation of a provisional government.

At the end his Facebook post, he calls on all political parties to end the political stalemate writing:

“In Albania, a serious political crisis has been endangering the elections which are scheduled to be held in June. In Tirana, I mediated yesterday between the government and the opposition. There was promising progress in some areas, but there is no compromise on the essential question of the election date and the possible formation of a provisional transitional government. Now it is time to overcome the political impasse”.

Yesterday, McAllister and Rapporteur for Albania at the European Parliament, Knut Fleckenstein held intensive meetings with Prime Minister Edi Rama, DP chairman Lulzim Basha and chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta.

Brussels’ envoys came with concrete proposals, which, according to the European Union’s office in Albania, were refused by the Democratic Party, which insisted on the establishment of a provisional government.

