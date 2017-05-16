A 15 year old girl died, Blerta Pepa died after a medical intervention in her knee

A young girl, Blerta Pepa has died in the early hours of this morning after a surgical intervention. The 15 year old girl went through the surgical intervention because of an injury to the ligament in her knee during physical education in school.

The notification for the death of the girl was made by Tirana police, which say that the anesthesiologist who treated Ms. Pepa attempted suicide after her death. The family members of the anesthesiologist say that he suffered a heart attack because of the shock he suffered after the death of the girl. The doctor is now in critical condition fighting for his life.

The parents of the young girl have rejected the case of Tirana’s police, claiming that more anesthesia than necessary was injected into their daughter.

The event has happened in a private hospital in the capital. The medical staff that has assisted in the medical intervention has been questioned by Tirana’s police, in order to clarify the circumstances of the event and find out the actual cause of the death.

The young girl was known to the Albanian public, as she has participated in a music competition.

The real cause of the death of the 15 year old girl will be revealed after an autopsy before her burial tomorrow.

