10 years of Ora News, Dignitaries, Politicians, Ambassadors & Honorary Consuls celebrate

Radio Television Ora News celebrated the 10th anniversary since its inception with a magnificent spectacle with over a thousand guests.

The President of Republic Ilir Meta, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, the Democratic Party chairman Lulzim Basha, Assembly Speaker Gramoz Ruçi, former President Bujar Nishani, ambassadors and honorary consuls were all in attendance.

There were also other distinguished personalities in politics from Albania and the region; well-known media representatives; personalities from the fields of economics and education; representatives of religious beliefs and leading institutions in the country all attending the gala ceremony.

Yesterday evening, Radio Television Ora News lit the lights of a new era after a long journey.

The event was an extraordinary celebration with spectacular elements, colors and lights.

A new logo with a more contemporary philosophy, a new vision coupled with colossal investments in studios and human resources were presented in a spectacular way together with more than 1000 guests from Albania and the region.

In the speech given before the invited personalities, President Ylli Ndroqi thanked all those who believed in his dream and with a click he presented the new project, the new logo and new format of Ora News.

“When I entered the television path, I never thought that I would serve my country’s citizens one day, but then I succeeded, not for a little, but for a decade, serving, giving the right information in real time and today we celebrate the 10th anniversary.

“Thank you all for your presence here. From this moment on, Radio Television Ora News will enter into a new era.

“Before launching the new logo, I would like to thank all Albanian citizens wherever they are, who have motivated me to invest in this media, knowing that this strategic investment will serve the Albanian public.

“Special thanks to all the companies that have sponsored their products on Ora News, who believed in my project and that I would realize my dream with a giant investment.

“Once again thank you!” – said President Ndroqi.

