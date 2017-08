Highway officials in Arkansas shut down the westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours on Aug. 9, the Associated Press reports, after an 18-wheeler carrying frozen pizzas from DiGiorno and Tombstone scraped a bridge support and sliced open. “As you see, we’ve got frozen pizza all over the interstate over here,” a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. “It’s pepperoni pizza. There’s pizza sauce. There’s cheese. You name it. It’s out here. There were no injuries.⠀ ⠀ Video source: AP, KATV

