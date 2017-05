23 MAY: The megamouth shark is rarely seen by humans, but one has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean near Tokyo. Japanese fishermen found the five metre deep-water shark caught alive in fishing nets. The shark has now been handed over to a diving company. It’s hoped the latest discovery will greatly help scientists learn more about the elusive shark also known as Megachasma pelagios. Read more: bbc.in/lifeofsharks #japan #tokyo #shark #sharks #megamouth #deepwater #sea #water #fish #nature #animals #BBCShorts #BBCNews @BBCNews

