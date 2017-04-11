“Dita më e lumtur e jetës time. Jam më në fund e divorcuar. Unë po vrapoj lakuriq rreth oborrit tim duke festuar,” – ka shkruajtur Jodie Marsh në një postim në Instagram.
Pamjet ku dukej duke kërcyer nudo i ka postuar në llogarinë e saj personale, të shoqëruar me një nënshkrim ku përshkruan kënaqësinë që po përjeton.
Ajo mori lajmin se është pranuar divorci me James Placido, me të cilin ishte martuar në 2015. Pas 8 muajsh 38-vjeçarja njoftoi se marrëdhënia e saj kishte përfunduar, por bëri një luftë 1-vjecare për tu divorcuar.
Sipas postimeve, duket se Jodie ka një natyrë të çmendur dhe kjo gjë mund të pritej prej saj.
Wahoooooooooooooooo THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!! I am officially DIVORCED!!!!!!!!!!!! I am running naked round my garden to celebrate. I am reborn. I am finally free. I am the happiest I’ve ever been. To anyone out there who’s in an unhappy relationship: break free, join the rebirth. Don’t be afraid. Don’t stay in a bad relationship for the wrong reasons. Live your life for YOU! Don’t be controlled by fear or uncertainty. The certainty is that only YOU can find true happiness and it’s within YOU! Nobody should put up with bad treatment or feeling unappreciated. Remember, you are amazing. You control your own destiny. Know your worth. Never again will I be duped by anyone. I know who I am and what I want. No one can hold me back or take from me. It’s been an expensive lesson to learn for me. Don’t make the same mistakes I did. I’m not saying you shouldn’t believe in true love but don’t let anyone make you feel dependant on them for happiness and don’t believe everything people tell you. Listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel 100% right then it probably isn’t! Say hello to the newly single and HAPPY Jodie Marsh!!!!!!! 💋💃🏼 Ps. Ironically today is exactly one year to the day that I booted him out of my beautiful house and changed the locks 😂😂😂✌🏼️
/oranews.tv/
Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter